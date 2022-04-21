See the trailer for the sexy new Starz Tudor drama all about a young Elizabeth I

When it comes to the Tudors and their royal drama, audiences can seemingly never get enough.

After diving into the dynasties leading up to the Tudors, including the Wars of the Roses and the life of Catherine of Aragon, Starz is now putting their lush historical production budgets behind one of the most famous historical figures of all time: Queen Elizabeth I.

Though Elizabeth's life has been well-documented on-screen (see: two Cate Blanchett movies for one), new series Becoming Elizabeth takes a look at the princess' teenage years in the turmoil that ensued following the death of her father, King Henry VIII.

As an orphaned teenager, Elizabeth (Alicia von Rittberg) becomes embroiled in the politics of the English court as she, her sister Mary (Romola Garai) and her brother Edward (Oliver Zetterström) become pawns in a power struggle that sweeps through England and all of Europe.

Becoming Elizabeth Credit: Starz

The trailer, which EW can exclusively debut alongside PEOPLE, showcases Elizabeth learning of her father's death and scrambling to bridge alliances with her siblings. The Tudor court is a dangerous place for Elizabeth, as the third in line for the throne. In addition to keeping her head, she must also contend with burgeoning romance and desire in the form of Thomas Seymour (Tom Cullen), her uncle and widowed stepmother's new husband.

Written and created by Anya Reiss, Becoming Elizabeth also features Jessica Raine as Catherine Parr, John Heffernan as the Duke of Somerset, as well as Jamie Blackley, Alexandra Gilbreath, Jamie Parker, Leo Bill, Bella Ramsey, Ekow Quartey, Alex Macqueen, and Olivier Huband.

The series premieres on Starz on Sunday, June 12 at 9 p.m. (though it will be available beginning at midnight on the Starz app and streaming platforms).

Watch the trailer above for more.

