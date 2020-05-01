Watch first trailer for Jordan Peele's new HBO horror series Lovecraft Country

The first trailer has arrived for HBO's new horror series Lovecraft Country.

The drama is from heavy hitter executive producers Jordan Peele (Get Out) and J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) along with showrunner Misha Green (Underground).

According to HBO, the story follows "Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he joins up with his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams). This begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback."

The series is based on the 2016 novel by Matt Ruff of the same name. H.P. Lovecraft was the American horror writer known for creating the Cthulhu Mythos and other surreal nightmarish creatures. His novels include The Call of Cthulhu, The Dream-Quest of Unknown Kadath, and At the Mountains of Madness.

The release comes after HBO has had success with another drama series inspired by the work of a popular horror novelist, The Outsider, which is based on Stephen King's novel and premiered in January.

Lovecraft Country premieres on HBO in August.

