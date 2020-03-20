Watch the tense first trailer for Antoine Fuqua's Quibi series #Freerayshawn

Think you're stressed, trapped inside? Watch the new trailer for #Freerayshawn and think again.

On Friday, Quibi dropped the trailer for their upcoming Antoine Fuqua-produced series #Freerayshawn, starring Stephan James (If Beale Street Could Talk, Homecoming), and Laurence Fishburne (Black-ish). The series tells the story of a young, black Iraq War veteran named Rayshawn (James) who is set up by New Orleans police on a drug deal. As Rayshawn runs for his life, he takes refuge inside his apartment building with his girlfriend and child.

Soon New Orleans PD and the SWAT team have surrounded his home and wait outside his door, ready to storm in. Meanwhile, a social media frenzy begins as community members and news outlets arrive at the scene. Rayshawn finds one ally in a sympathetic cop Steven Poincy (played by Fishburne) who tries to negotiate with Rayshawn to help save him and his family. As the trailer shows, it's one tense showdown, as Steven tries to get Rayshawn to calmly surrender in order to avoid an escalation of unnecessary violence.

#Freerayshawn will debut on Quibi in April. The Quibi app launches on April 6 and is now available for pre-order.

