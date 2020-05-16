Trading Spaces designer Frank Bielec dies at 72

Frank Bielec, the interior designer known for his tenure on TLC and Discovery's Trading Spaces, has died. He was 72.

Bielec died Friday after suffering a heart attack the previous day, his wife Judy told TMZ. TLC confirmed his death on Twitter, writing, "A sad day for the TLC family as we learn of the passing of beloved Trading Spaces designer Frank Bielec. We will miss and remember him fondly, his quirky style and wonderful sense of humor. We share our love and condolences with the entire Bielec family at this difficult time."

Bielec appeared on the home decorating series for its entire 2000-2008 run, as well as the 2018 reboot. Several of his Trading Spaces co-stars paid tribute to the accomplished designer on social media, recalling his warmth and sense of humor.

"Funny, wise, nice, and talented, he always lent perspective and levity to every situation. Thank you for always being kind to me. I will miss you dearly friend," Bielec's fellow designer Vern Yip wrote on Twitter. Ty Pennington tweeted, "One of the [best] humans I've had the good fortune to call friend. You will be missed Frank."

In a lengthy tribute on Instagram, designer Genevieve Gorder wrote, "To know Frank Bielec was an experience...not simply a relationship. He was terribly smart, delivered one liners that could slay a Drag army, could craft his way out of just about any situation in life, was a full time introverted extrovert with the deepest most honest heart...that drove his entire being. As the youngest and oldest designer we had a special bond, much like siblings."