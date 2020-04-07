Watch Tracy Morgan's quarantine interview with Hoda Kotb go hilariously off the rails

Image zoom Mark Sagliocco/WireImage; Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

It seemed like an innocent enough question when Today host Hoda Kotb asked comedian Tracy Morgan what life has been like for him while self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic, but she wasn't ready for his nearly NSFW answer.

Kotb couldn't help but burst into laughter as Morgan said live on the air that he had impregnated his wife three times, once a week for the three weeks they've been staying home.

As the morning anchor attempted to change the subject, Morgan, who is currently promoting season 3 of his TBS comedy The Last O.G., continued.

"And we're also role-playing a lot now," he said with a straight face. "She's playing a young maiden whose grandfather was infected by coronavirus, and I'm the scientist that discovered a cure. And she'll do anything to save her grandfather's life — and I mean anything!"

With her head lowered, Hotb responded, "You are a creative one!"

But don't let Morgan's joking mood fool you. He was much more serious during an interview with Howard Stern on Monday, in which he passionately thanked the medical professionals risking their lives every day battling the highly contagious virus.

"To the nurses, and the doctors, and the first responders, and everybody involved: You're my hero," he said. "I love you. Keep working hard. We need you. And really, that's coming from my heart. F— show business. These people are out there, man. They're on the front lines dealing with this sh—."

The Saturday Night Live alum resides in New Jersey, where a total of 44,416 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, with 1,232 deaths. The Garden State neighbors New York, which is considered the epicenter of the global coronavirus outbreak with nearly 5,000 confirmed deaths and more than 120,000 residents testing positive for the virus.

