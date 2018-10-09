Tracee Ellis Ross' best moments

In November 2017, Tracee Ellis Ross hosted the American Music Awards for the first time (wearing a whole series of spectacular outfits — including the very same bedazzled shirt her mother Diana Ross wore to perform with Michael Jackson in 1981 — throughout the night), and she opened the show with a shoutout to her mom, the 2017 recipient of the AMAs’ Lifetime Achievement Award. “We’re making history! We are the first mother and daughter who have ever hosted the American Music Awards,” Tracee told the audience after honoring Diana in her monologue (pictured). “I mean, she did it twice, but there’s always next year…”

She wasn’t kidding. The Black-ish star will take on hosting duties once again for the 2018 ceremony, taking place Tuesday night. In celebration of her second consecutive turn at the podium, read on for 10 more of Ross’ best moments in recent years.