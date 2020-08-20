Tosh.0 canceled by Comedy Central, reversing 4-season renewal

tosh.0 type TV Show

Looks like Comedy Central is pulling another switcheroo on us.

The network has canceled the long-running comedy commentary series Tosh.0 after initially renewing it for four more seasons in January, EW has confirmed. The show will wrap up with its 12th season, which will premiere Sept. 15 and feature 10 episodes, with the finale set for Nov. 24.

Hosted by comedian Daniel Tosh, Tosh.0 debuted in 2009 with a format akin to Talk Soup's one of skewering viral videos and pop culture news. The show will end its run with more than 250 episodes notched, making it the longest-running weekly live-action show in Comedy Central's history.

Sources tell EW that ViacomCBS is working with Tosh's team to shop the show to other networks, and the cancellation was in part due to Comedy Central's new focus on adult animation. The network recently greenlit reboots of Ren & Stimpy and Beavis and Butt-Head, and ordered Daria the spin-off Jodie.

"I look forward to doing an animated reboot of my show on MTV in 25 years," Tosh said in a statement obtained by EW. He later tweeted, "after 12 years together, comedy central and i are consciously uncoupling. they get the cartoons, and i'm heading to any network with stronger wifi."

When Tosh.0 returns for its final season, viewers can look forward to the new segment "Web Legends," which will feature viral sensation Rebecca Black, known for the infamous song "Friday."

The reversal on Tosh.0 comes a day after Comedy Central axed Drunk History despite previously renewing it for a seventh season. The booze-infused historical reenactment series, hosted by Derek Waters, had actually been filming season 7 before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

With The Other Two and South Side moving to HBO Max and Corporate finishing a three-season run earlier this summer, that leaves Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens as the network's great live-action comedy hope.

