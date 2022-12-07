Now this throwback is 9021-oh-so-good.

Tori Spelling posted an Instagram video Wednesday featuring her and her Beverly Hills, 90210 costars Jennie Garth and Lindsay Price recreating a scene from the beloved '90s show.

Set to the tune of Simple Plan's single "I'm Just a Kid," the clip sees Spelling, who starred as Donna Martin, standing in front of a sofa in between Garth and Price. When they all sit down in unison, the video perfectly cuts to a set photo from the season 10 episode "Let's Eat Cake."

"It's a 90210 reunion, as @jenniegarth and I celebrate NYE with @lindsayjprice and @curtisstone on their new show In the Spirit with Lindsay and Curtis!" Spelling captioned the sweet throwback. "Tune into @hsn+ this Friday at midnight to ring in the New Year with us."

As 90210 fans will surely recall, "Let's Eat Cake" aired in 1999 and was the episode in which Janet (Price) revealed to Donna and Kelly (Garth) that she was pregnant with Steve's (Ian Ziering) baby.

Twenty years on, Price is happy that story arc has been left in the past. "This is amazing," she commented. "I'm so happy I am not telling you guys I am pregnant in the present day version of this like Janet was in this photo."

Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, and Lindsay Price on 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, and Lindsay Price on 'Beverly Hills, 90210' | Credit: Everett Collection

Beverly Hills, 90210, which aired from 1990 to 2000, chronicled the complicated lives of a group of high school friends as they navigated relationships, heartbreak, drugs, alcohol, and more throughout their teen years and beyond. In addition to Spelling, Garth, and Price, the beloved series — which has spawned follow-ups including 90210 and BH90210 — also starred Brian Austin Green, Luke Perry, Jason Priestley, and Shannen Doherty.

