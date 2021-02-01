Tori Spelling shares touching tribute to 'her first on-screen love' Dustin Diamond

Before Spelling went on to become a star on Beverly Hills, 90210 , where she famously locked lips with Brian Austin Green 's David Silver, she shared her first on-screen kiss with Diamond. When news broke of the actor's death, she joined other Saved by the Bell cast members in sharing memories of Diamond .

"My 1st onscreen love Dustin Diamond got his Angel wings today...," Spelling wrote on Instagram. "Before there was David and Donna there was Screech and Violet. Dustin was my first on-screen kiss. He welcomed me with open arms onto the set of Saved By the Bell. As one can imagine being the newbie on a hit show was overwhelming for a 14-year-old girl. He not only showed me around but made sure I was always ok. Such a young gentleman. He was kind, smart, and always making everyone laugh. He was a great scene partner. He was a really good guy. I'm sad after the show we never had much contact aside from occasionally running into each other at events. I'm glad he's out of pain. He's an icon to me professionally and personally. RIP Samuel love, your Violet"