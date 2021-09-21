Topher Grace explains how Home Economics 'leveled up' for season 2

The cast tease what's in store for the new episodes at a panel moderated by EW.

The world of ABC comedy Home Economics is opening up in a big way come season 2.

During a panel for the show held on Monday and moderated by Entertainment Weekly's Patrick Gomez, star Topher Grace explained how the next batch of episodes, kicking off this Wednesday, "leveled up" the show.

"The family is always going through a lot of different things, but the thing for us as a cast that's been amazing is, because of the pandemic, we got seven opportunities to see if it worked and we felt great about it, but we did it all indoors essentially," he explained.

The cast — including Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, and Sasheer Zamata — filmed the seven episodes of season 1 (those "seven opportunities" Grace was talking about) largely on indoor sound stages because of the pandemic. Now, by filming at different locations in season 2, "we get to go outside in a big way," Grace said.

Home Economics Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, and Topher Grace during a 'Home Economics' panel | Credit: Eric Charbonneau

"So, like Levi's Stadium. In two episodes from now, Jimmy's character is divorced. So, he wants to go back to a nightclub, so I go as his wingman, and then the whole group comes," Grace continued. "I'm so happy that we got to test out the premise of this show in a very pure way where we just did it in the three houses, but now we get to do anything that the writers can imagine, and it's everything we loved about doing the first season, but just leveled up."

Home Economics, created by Michael Colton and John Aboud, focuses on the dynamics of three siblings in their adulthood. One ranks among the 1 percent, one is middle-class, and the third is barely hanging on.

"It also felt like the first season just does such a good job of establishing the dynamic between everyone and the fact that we're all inside and just with no one but ourselves," Tatro chimed in.

In season 1, Tom (Grace) has been working on a book that is secretly about his family. By the finale, that secret's out.

"All we're doing in that first season is just establishing the world and now the secret is out in the open and then it's like pedal to the metal," Tatro remarked.

Season 2 of Home Economics premieres Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

