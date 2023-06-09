Top Chef: World All-Stars winner announced on Padma Lakshmi's final episode

Lakshmi previously announced she was leaving the reality competition series after 17 years.

Beloved Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi's last episode sizzled with a flavorful record, as the long-running reality competition series crowned its first-ever back-to-back season winner on Thursday's Top Chef: World All-Stars finale.

After previously winning season 19, Brooklyn-based contestant Buddha Lo won the Emmy-winning Bravo program's 20th season, earning a $250,000 prize over Top Chef Mexico season 2 winner Gabriel "Gabri" Rodriguez and Top Chef season 16 champion Sara Bradley.

Lo's record on season 20 included four Quickfire wins, four elimination challenge wins, and triumphing after the finale meal, which saw the trio of chefs preparing a dinner for several high-profile guests in Paris.

"I'm truly honored to be a part of this iconic season. Winning back-to-back seasons of Top Chef feels surreal," Lo, the executive chef at Marky's Caviar in New York City, said in a statement following his victory. "It's been an incredible journey from the moment I was called to Houston all the way to the finale in Paris. Being raised in Australia with parents from Hong Kong and Malaysia, my food represents different parts of the globe, and to compete against chefs at the top of their game from around the world was a dream come true. It was the ultimate competition."

Thursday's episode marked the last for Lakshmi, who has been nominated for 14 Emmys for her hosting and producing.

"After much soul searching, I have made the difficult decision to leave Top Chef," Lakshmi wrote in a June 2 social media post announcing her exit. "Having completed a glorious 20th season as host and executive producer, I am extremely proud to have been part of building such a successful show and of the impact it has had in the worlds of television and food."

In addition to Top Chef, Lakshmi has written books and launched the Hulu food series Taste the Nation in 2020.

