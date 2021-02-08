Meet the Top Chef: Portland contestants and all-star judges in first trailer

HOMETOWN: Richmond, VA

CURRENT CITY OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, VA

OCCUPATION/PROFESSION: Chef and co-owner of Metzger Bar and Butchery, Brenner Pass, and Black Lodge in Richmond and Leni in Washington, D.C.

Two-time James Beard Award semi-finalist for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic, Brittanny Anderson is the chef and co-owner of four establishments — Metzger Bar and Butchery, Brenner Pass, and Black Lodge in Richmond, Va., and Leni in Washington, D.C. After attending the French Culinary Institute in New York City, Brittanny sought out an apprenticeship at Blue Hill at Stone Barn where she extensively learned about sustainability and local sourcing of true farm to table cuisine. She then went on to be a part of the opening team of Northern Spy Food Co. in Manhattan’s East Village where she worked her way up as sous chef before returning to her native Virginia to open her own restaurant. In 2014, Brittanny opened Metzger, which focuses on German-influenced dishes with an emphasis on seasonal and sustainable ingredients. She strives to transform classic cuisine with modern presentation and local ingredients. With the success of Metzger, both locally and nationally, Brittanny has expanded her brand with a second chef-driven modern European restaurant, a seafood distribution business, a curated cheese company, coffee shop, and bar. She currently lives outside of Richmond, with her husband, Kjell, and their dog and two cats.