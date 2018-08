Meet the competitors of Top Chef Junior season 2

When Ella was 3 years old, her family’s home was lost in a freak accident. Fortunately, everyone made it out safely, and after the fire, the family went to live with Ella’s grandmother. There, Ella started helping her grandmother in the kitchen. After such a horrific event, cooking became a way for her to express herself artistically. Ella has been thrown a lot of curveballs in her young life, but she’s managed to dodge every single one of them. She is allergic to dairy, soy, and nuts, and hated having limitations on what she could and could not eat growing up. This motivated Ella to become a chef. She has always had a passion for football and begged her parents and coach at her new school to let her play on the boys’ tackle team. Ella also plays softball year round on the local Little League and tournament teams. Whether on the field or in the kitchen, Ella demonstrates relentless determination.