The mob boss' boat The Stugots — first featured in the pilot episode of The Sopranos — hit the market in Connecticut for $299,900.

Ahoy, Sopranos fans: the boat owned by Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) on HBO's hit drama is now on the market.

Tony's boat The Stugots (named after an Italian slang word for genitalia) is now on sale in Stamford, Conn. for $299,900.

In the show's first episode, Tony had a memorable night aboard the boat with Irina, his Russian mistress, played by Siberia M. Federico.

James Gandolfini, as Tony Soprano James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano in 'The Sopranos.' | Credit: Anthony Neste/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images

Paul Ouimette, the broker on the boat's sale, tells PEOPLE that the vessel's place in TV history has attracted a lot of attention to the listing — though its not leading to a high ratio of offers. "A lot of people want to just come and see it just to come and see it, not even prospective buyers," he tells the outlet. "We're trying to weed through all that and get a legitimate buyer seriously interested in the boat."

The Stugots was also prominently featured in the season 4 episode "Whitecaps," in which Paulie (Carl Capotorto) and Benny (Max Casella) play Dean Martin music on the ship outside the Jersey Shore home of Alan Sapinsly (Bruce Altman). A different boat stood in for The Stugots in the season 2 episode "Bust Out."

The boat's current owner bought it in 2016, 27 years after Tony's vessel made waves in The Sopranos' pilot in 1999. The boat was almost brand-new at the time of filming, which means it's roughly the same age as the series itself. The current owner changed the vessel's name to Never Enough.

"I think that show just had a really big cult following," Ouimette says. "I think there's a lot of people out there that would love to own that boat, knowing that boat was featured in the show; it was Tony Soprano's boat."

