The actor says he and his wife were diagnosed with coronavirus last month.

Watch Tony Shalhoub revive his Monk character, reveal he had COVID-19

Tony Shalhoub brought his character Adrian Monk out of retirement for Peacock's newly launched At-Home Variety Show featuring Seth MacFarlane on Monday.

Shalhoub suited up in tweed to reprise the obsessive-compulsive detective from the USA Network series Monk which ran for eight seasons from 2002-2009. Mr. Monk was feeling really good about how extra cautious he's always been about germs in the new clip, giving fans a look at his routine during the coronavirus pandemic.

There was even a big reunion between Monk and his former cohorts: Captain Leland Stottlemeyer (Ted Levine), Randy Disher (Jason Gray-Stanford), and his assistant Natalie Teeger (Traylor Howard).

"Monk, I hate to admit it but you were right," Stottlemeyer tells Monk during their Zoom chat. "I mean look at us, everyone is afraid of germs. Nobody is touching anybody."

Disher adds, "I guess we're all Monk now."

After the bit, Shalhoub shared that he and his wife Brooke Adams had coronavirus but have now recovered.

"Last month, my wife Brooke and I came down with the virus and it was a pretty rough few weeks," he said. "But we realize that so many other people have and had it much worse."

He closed out the video by stepping outside on his balcony promptly at 7 p.m. to help salute the healthcare workers and first responders battling daily to save lives.

Watch his full appearance in the video above.

