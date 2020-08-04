Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano developing Who's the Boss? sequel

Tony Danza has previously said he wasn't interested in rebooting Who's the Boss? — but he seems to have had a change of heart.

Danza and his costar Alyssa Milano are in the early stages of developing a sequel to the popular '80s sitcom with Sony, in which they would reprise their roles as the father-daughter duo of Tony and Samantha Micelli, EW has confirmed.

The original series, which aired on ABC from 1984 to 1992, followed the Micellis as they started a new life in Connecticut, with Tony leaving his professional baseball career behind for a stable job as a housekeeper for ad executive Angela Bowers (Judith Light). The busy house was also inhabited by Bowers' son, Jonathan (Danny Pintauro), and her mom, Mona (Katherine Helmond).

Light and Pintauro have opted out of bringing their characters back but support the reboot and hope the creative team finds a way to work around their absence. That shouldn't be too difficult to do, as the series didn't end in a wedding between Tony and Angela, much to the chagrin of fans who went on a will-they-won't-they journey with the pair for a large part of the eight-season run.

Could Tony have ended up with someone else altogether? Or could Angela be so busy running her successful agency that she's never home? The latter could give Light the option to return someday if she too has a change of heart.

Danza's main reason for not wanting to do reboot was the loss of Helmond, who died last year at 89 from complications of Alzheimer's disease.

Norman Lear, who previously re-imagined his hit 1975 series One Day at a Time, will serve as executive producer on the Who's the Boss? revival, as will Brent Miller, Danza, and Milano.

Milano tweeted Tuesday afternoon that she is "so excited" Who's the Boss? is coming back. She added, "We feel the time is right to tell the story of where these amazing characters are today. Can't wait to share their stories with you. So happy."

Danza also tweeted, "Here we go!"