Tonight Show to air daily at-home content on YouTube, with Lin-Manuel Miranda as first guest

Image zoom

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon type TV Show genre Talk Show

It might be hard to beat the cuteness of Jimmy Fallon featuring his 6-year-old daughter Winnie on his at-home edition of The Tonight Show on Tuesday, but Lin-Manuel Miranda is certainly a worthy contender.

The NBC late-night program announced Wednesday that the Hamilton creator will be Fallon's first celebrity guest on this evening's episode of his Tonight Show broadcasts on YouTube, as the host and others are practicing social distancing due to the coronavirus. Miranda will be reporting in via Zoom.

Fallon's first such episode kicked off yesterday, when he celebrated St. Patrick's Day at home with Guinness, Irish soda bread, and a catchy song. The YouTube video has over 2 million views and has already helped raise almost $19,000 for Feeding America.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition will air each night on YouTube as well on NBC, which is currently airing reruns of the show. Other late-night hosts have also done YouTube shows from home, with Colbert addressing viewers from his bathtub on Monday.

Fallon will also continue to highlight a different charity each night to raise funds for those in need during this time. Wednesday’s charity will be Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Miranda has been doing his part to cheer up fans affected by the pandemic and social distancing measures. On March 15, he began a Periscope video performing some of Hamilton's classic hits to raise money for the Actors Fund and Broadway Cares.

Related content: