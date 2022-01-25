Toni Collette is a mother with blood on her hands in Pieces of Her first look

How well does anyone know their parents?

This question is one of many at the heart of Netflix's upcoming drama series, Pieces of Her. Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, the thriller is set in a sleepy Georgia town, where a random act of violence sets off an unexpected chain of events for 30-year-old Andy Oliver (Bella Heathcote) and her mother Laura (Toni Collette). Desperate for answers, Andy embarks on a dangerous journey across America, drawing her towards the dark, hidden heart of her family.

In a first look at the series, below, we're introduced to Andy and Laura, the violent incident that sets the plot in motion, and the action-packed journey that follows.

Pieces of Her Bella Heathcote as Andy Oliver and Toni Collette as Laura Oliver in 'Pieces of Her.' | Credit: NETFLIX

Pieces of Her Toni Collette as Laura Oliver and Gil Birmingham as Charlie Bass in 'Pieces of Her.' | Credit: NETFLIX

In addition to Collette and Heathcote, Jessica Barden, Jacob Scipio, Joe Dempsie, Aaron Jeffery, Omari Hardwick, Gil Birmingham, David Wenham, Calum Worthy, Nicholas Burton, and Terry O'Quinn round out the cast.

Pieces of Her Bella Heathcote as Andy Oliver in 'Pieces of Her.' | Credit: NETFLIX

Pieces of Her Toni Collette as Laura Oliver and Omari Hardwick as Gordon Oliver in 'Pieces of Her.' | Credit: NETFLIX

Pieces of Her Toni Collette as Laura Oliver and Bella Heathcote as Andy Oliver in 'Pieces of Her.' | Credit: NETFLIX

Charlotte Stoudt wrote the series adaptation and serves as showrunner. Minkie Spiro (The Plot Against America) will direct all eight episodes and executive produce, while Stoudt, Slaughter, Steve Hutensky, Casey Harver, Janice Williams, Lesli Linka Glatter, and Bruna Papandrea also executive produce.

Pieces of Her Bella Heathcote as Andy Oliver in 'Pieces of Her.' | Credit: NETFLIX

Pieces of Her Joe Dempsie as Nick and Jessica Barden as Jane in 'Pieces of Her.' | Credit: NETFLIX

Pieces of Her hits Netflix on March 4.

