Netflix booting up new Tomb Raider, Kong anime series

Lara Croft and Skull Island will soon hit the small screen.

Netflix is globe-trotting into dangerous territory with two new anime series based on popular adventure properties.

The streaming giant will continue Lara Croft's Tomb Raider legacy as well as Kong's Skull Island narrative in a pair of animated television shows, the company announced Wednesday.

Partnering with Legendary Television, Netflix will write a new chapter in the Monsterverse franchise, with Skull Island — produced by Underwater's Brian Duffield, who will also write the series — following a shipwrecked band of characters as they try to escape the most dangerous place on earth: the titular island that's home to the iconic primate Kong.

Picking up immediately after the events of Shadow of the Tomb Raider — the third installment in Square Enix's popular reboot of the titanic, 25-year-old video game franchise — Tomb Raider sets Croft on her greatest adventure yet in her anime debut. The Witcher: Blood Origin's Tasha Huo will write and executive produce.

Jacob Robinson's Tractor Pants company is also involved on the production end, with Powerhouse Animation also handling Skull Island.

Kong can next be seen in the upcoming feature film Godzilla vs. Kong, while the Tomb Raider cinematic universe will reportedly expand in the near future, with Underground and Lovecraft Country's Misha Green set to make her feature directorial debut on MGM's sequel to Alicia Vikander's 2018 global hit reboot of the film series first spearheaded by Angelina Jolie in 2001.

Release dates for Tomb Raider and Skull Island have yet to be announced.