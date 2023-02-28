Costar Donnie Wahlberg shared a photo of Selleck and Manetti on the set of the long running CBS cop drama.

See Tom Selleck and Larry Manetti have a mini Magnum P.I. reunion on Blue Bloods

Thomas Magnum and Orville "Rick" Wright are back at it again.

Tom Selleck and his Magnum P.I. costar Larry Manetti had a little reunion of the classic '80s crime drama on Selleck's current crime drama, Blue Bloods. Selleck's Blue Bloods costar Donnie Wahlberg shared a photo of the cast of the long-running CBS cop show with Manetti on Instagram.

"It's a mini Magnum PI reunion on the set of #BlueBloods this week, with guest star Larry Manetti and Tom Selleck — together again," Wahlberg captioned the photo. "Wishing the late greats Roger E. Mosley & John Hillerman could be here, too."

From 1980 to 1989, Manetti portrayed Rick Wright, one of Magnum's oldest friends and owner of his favorite watering hole, the King Kamehameha Club.

HONOLULU - JANUARY 1: Pictured from left is Larry Manetti (as Orville 'Rick' Wright), Tom Selleck (as Magnum) in the CBS television series, MAGNUM PI. HONOLULU - JANUARY 1: Pictured from left is Roger E. Mosley (as Theodore 'TC' Calvin), Tom Selleck (as Magnum) in the CBS television series, MAGNUM PI. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images) Larry Manetti (left) and Tom Selleck in 'Magnum P.I.' | Credit: CBS/Getty

Hillerman, who played Magnum's smug, British foil Jonathan Quayle Higgins III, died in 2017 at age 84. Mosley starred as Theodore "T.C." Calvin, a helicopter pilot who more often than not found himself roped into Magnum's cases. He died last year at age 83.

Manetti previously guest starred on two season two episodes of the Magnum P.I. reboot as Nicky "The Kid" DeMarco, a recurring character he originated on the reboot of Hawaii Five-O. In his Blue Bloods episode, a retired cop holds at gunpoint the young man who sold his grandson fentanyl-laced pills, according to Entertainment Tonight.

