Tom Holland surprises Jimmy Kimmel's Spider-Man-loving son on his birthday

Tom Holland isn't just doing shirtless handstands in quarantine these days. He's also using his celebrity superpowers to bring a smile to kids' faces.

Tuesday marked Jimmy Kimmel's son Billy's third birthday. And, being that the lil' tyke is a fan of Marvel's web-slinger, his dad promised him an appearance from "the real Spider-Man." So, Holland, who was Kimmel's guest for Tuesday's episode over video chat, agreed to act like Peter Parker and wear a DIY quarantine version of Peter's homemade Spidey suit from Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Holland, as Parker, talked about being from Queens, New York and sang "Happy Birthday" for Billy. The birthday boy was too shy to talk for the camera, so instead Kimmel talked about how his daughter Jane thinks Holland's face is cute. She wasn't embarrassed, though. Yeah, she thinks that.

Holland, 23, has been in quarantine for about a month in London with some of his friends, who served as his own live studio audience for his Kimmel appearance. The actor says he's ready to get back to playing Spider-Man in Marvel and Sony's third Spidey movie. He's just not sure which movie he's going to film first once this coronavirus situation is all sorted out.

"I was in Berlin making a film called Uncharted [based on the videogame series] with Mark Wahlberg," he said. "We were all ready to go, we went to set for day 1 of shooting, and then we got shut down and we all got sent home. So, whether we shoot that movie first or shoot Spider-Man first, I'm unclear."

In the meantime, Holland and his mates have been drinking... a lot. "I actually said this weekend I was gonna stop drinking for a week, and then literally Monday morning [Deadpool actor] Ryan Reynolds sent me a case of gin," he said. The Aviation Gin bottle also came with a note: "Some Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Gin, Love Ryan."

He's also been talking with Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Jake Gyllenhaal about doing a virtual Peloton class together, so we have that to look forward to, as well, on Instagram.

