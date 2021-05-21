Watch Tom Hiddleston sum up Loki from A to Z

From 'Asgard' to 'Yggdrasil,' let the MCU star explain the God of Mischief to you.

If you've read EW's latest digital cover story, then you know that Loki star Tom Hiddleston is an absolute expert on his character and the role he plays in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Anytime you need to remember the difference between the Rainbow Bridge that connects Asgard to Earth and the Bifrost energy that runs through the bridge, Hiddleston's got you covered.

So in a new video, EW had Hiddleston summarize Loki's character and world from A to Z. Thankfully, Norse mythology has a lot of terms to draw from. A, for example, stands for Asgard, the mystical realm home to both Hiddleston's God of Mischief and Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder, while Y (typically a hard letter to figure out in this game) denotes Yggdrasil, the massive world-tree at the center of Thor mythology. Of course Hiddleston knows the right pronunciation of "Yggdrasil."

The show premieres Wednesday, June 9 on Disney+.