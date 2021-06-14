Tom Hiddleston addresses Loki's gender fluidity on Disney+ series

"He's always been a character that you could never put in a box, that you could never pin down."

Tom Hiddleston has known about Loki's gender fluidity since he landed the role of the "God of mischief" in the first Thor movie, and now the actor and (EW digital cover star) says he's "really pleased" to be able to incorporate that part of the character's identity into Disney+'s new Loki series.

"It's always been there in the mythology. It's been in the comics as long as, I think, the run of publishing within Marvel, over 60-plus years," Hiddleston told Reuters in a clip from a red carpet event published on Monday.

"Loki, as a character, has had such a broad and wide-ranging identity," the actor continued. "He's always been a character that you could never put in a box, that you could never pin down, and I was really pleased that we were able to touch on that in the series."

The show first revealed his gender identity through a teaser video released by Marvel Studios that unveiled a close-up of Loki's Time Variant Authority file after he's taken into custody by the organization for breaking reality by fleeing with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. Under "sex," the document notes that he is "fluid."

"I would say that details are marked in but it is something acknowledged," Loki director Kate Herron previously said. "He's gender-fluid in the Norse mythology and the comics and it felt like an important thing to, as you say, make sure it's canon."

The show's lead writer, Michael Waldron, also addressed the subject in an interview with Inverse. "I know how many people identify with Loki in particular and are eager for that representation, especially with this character. We worked really hard," he said.

New episodes of Loki drop every Wednesday on Disney+ with a cast that includes Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant.