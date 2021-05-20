Tom Hiddleston suits up for EW's Loki digital cover shoot
It's Loki's time to shine. After 10 years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tom Hiddleston is stepping into the spotlight on Disney+'s new series Loki, which follows Thor's mischievous brother on a wild adventure through time. Ahead of the drama's debut, EW caught up with the 40-year-old actor for our latest digital cover story. Click through to see the photos from the shoot.
Picking up after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki is centered on the Avengers-era version of Hiddleston's agent of chaos that escaped with the Tesseract during the time heist. Unfortunately, his time on the run doesn't last long because the Time Variance Authority, an organization tasked with safeguarding the proper flow of time, catches up to the trickster and makes him help them fix all of the problems he created in the timeline. "Loki versus the TVA is Loki out of control immediately, and in an environment in which he's completely behind the pace, out of his comfort zone, destabilized, and acting out," says Hiddleston.
One of the MCU's breakout stars, Hiddleston made his debut as Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) envious brother in 2011's Thor, directed by Kenneth Branagh. "I loved making Thor," says Hiddleston. "I remember feeling just so excited, and that was something Chris and I shared, which is we felt so lucky to be there. And so we ran at the experience with our whole souls because we knew that we had an opportunity, a chance, to make something."
Reprising Loki after being killed off in Avengers: Infinity War appealed to Hiddleston because it was an opportunity to explore the character's powers more in depth and, more importantly, who he is outside of his relationship with Thor. "If he's shapeshifting so often, does he even know who he is? And is he even interested in understanding who he is? Underneath all those masks, underneath the charm and the wit, which is kind of a defense anyway, does Loki have an authentic self? Is he introspective enough or brave enough to find out? I think all of those ideas are all in the series — ideas about identity, ideas about self-knowledge, self-acceptance, and the difficulty of it."
"I think the thing I really enjoyed most about working with Tom beyond that he's massively talented is just the warmth and dedication that he brought every day because I think it really brought the team together," says Loki director Kate Herron.
"It will remain one of the absolute most intense, most rewarding experiences of my life," says Hiddleston about shooting Loki in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's a series about time, and the value of time, and what time is worth, and I suppose what the experience of being alive is worth. And I don't quite know yet, and maybe I don't have perspective on it, if all the thinking and the reflecting that we did during the lockdown ended up in the series. But in some way, it must have because everything we make is a snapshot of where we were in our lives at that time."
Loki premieres June 9 on Disney+.
