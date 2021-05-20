Tom Hiddleston suits up for EW's Loki digital cover shoot

Reprising Loki after being killed off in Avengers: Infinity War appealed to Hiddleston because it was an opportunity to explore the character's powers more in depth and, more importantly, who he is outside of his relationship with Thor. "If he's shapeshifting so often, does he even know who he is? And is he even interested in understanding who he is? Underneath all those masks, underneath the charm and the wit, which is kind of a defense anyway, does Loki have an authentic self? Is he introspective enough or brave enough to find out? I think all of those ideas are all in the series — ideas about identity, ideas about self-knowledge, self-acceptance, and the difficulty of it."