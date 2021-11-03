During a recent visit to ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live, Tom Hanks got emotional while revisiting memories involving his late Bosom Buddies costar and longtime friend Peter Scolari, who died last month from cancer.

"We lost him to the emperor of all maladies," a choked-up Hanks said after Kimmel shared a clip from the show's second season. As the only two male actors on the '80s sitcom that starred Hanks and Scolari as cross-dressing apartment dwellers, Hanks recalled how he quickly bonded with his friend while sitting in their dressing rooms in pantyhose and lip gloss and hairnets.

"We were molecularly connected in a way that we started speaking the same language," Hanks told Kimmel, adding that camaraderie carried over to their performances. Telling the story of how one director only lasted a week thanks to their on-set antics, Hanks admitted that when the director sarcastically asked them to come and direct the show themselves, Scolari wasted no time in accepting the offer.

Tom Hanks and Peter Scolari Tom Hanks and Peter Scolari | Credit: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The Castaway star, who told Kimmel that "every week was some brand of cuckoo adventure," also revealed how Scolari introduced him to the show which involved him walking on set and saying "we have the guy who's going to be the other bosom buddy and he's already done two fabulous shows that have been canceled, and we think this could be the third."

And although Bosom Buddies was indeed short-lived, only lasting two seasons, Hanks said he was grateful to have had the experience of getting to work with and befriend the actor.

"I don't know how many people truly do change your lives when you cross paths with them, but he and I met, we picked up the script and we started screwing around and I actually thought, this is it," he told Kimmel. "This is how this works. This is like a hand inside a glove."

Watch the interview below, where Hanks talks about Scolari at the 11-minute mark.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.