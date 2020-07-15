Tom Hanks questions patriotism of people who refuse to wear masks: 'Are they Americans?'

"It's literally the least you can do," Hanks, as someone who had the coronavirus, tells Stephen Colbert.

As someone who was diagnosed with and recovered from COVID-19, actor Tom Hanks questions whether people in the U.S. who refuse to wear masks despite guidance from health officials are really American.

"Are they Americans?" the Oscar winner asked Stephen Colbert on The Late Show Tuesday night. "I don't get it." Wearing a mask, washing your hands, and abiding by social distancing measures, he added, is "literally the least you can do."

Hanks, 64, was in Australia about to film Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic when he and wife Rita Wilson, 63, quarantined themselves and were later diagnosed with coronavirus. They were able to return to their home in Los Angeles in late March. As Hanks told Colbert, his bones "felt like they were made of soda crackers."

Multiple states are struggling to reduce the number of coronavirus infections as American continue to assemble in large crowds and some refuse to wear masks in public spaces. California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently re-closed all in-door bars and restaurants in light of the latest surge of infected individuals. Numbers in Tulsa, Okla. also ticked up and the director of the Tulsa Health Department said it's "more than likely" a result of "several large events," including President Donald Trump's campaign rally.

“Honestly, if you drive a car, you think it’s your constitutional right not to use your turn signals?” Hanks later asked. “You should use your turn signals 'cause otherwise you might run into somebody, somebody might run into you, right? You want to obey some aspect of the speed limit, right? You don’t want to go 120 miles an hour in a school zone. You slow down, right? You try not to hit buildings and pedestrians. You give that a shot, don’t yah? Isn’t that the least you can do when you’re driving a car? I think the least you can do in the United States of America and around the world is wear a mask, wash your hands, and keep your distance. Holy smokes!”

