Tom Hanks finally apologizes to Connor Ratliff for firing him for having 'dead' eyes'

After 22 years, Colin Ratliff finally got a chance to confront Tom Hanks about being fired from Band of Brothers.

Ratliff, who was 24 when he auditioned for the 2001 miniseries, has alleged that he was replaced on the show because Hanks said he had "dead eyes." The comedian has gone on to star in popular series such as Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Search Party, but Hanks' words stuck with him over the years — so much so that he used them to name his podcast.

On Thursday, Hanks helped bring about a full circle moment by joining Ratliff on Dead Eyes, allowing him to air his grievances directly at the person many consider to be the nicest guy in Hollywood. While Hanks insisted that "not a single moment of this rings a bell," he didn't hesitate to apologize, calling Ratliff's recollection of the incident "a bone-chilling story."

Dead Eyes Tom Hanks and Conner Ratliff on the podcast 'Dead Eyes.' | Credit: Hannah Szalay

"Let me first take full responsibility for doing this to you. This was without a doubt the act of the director, and that was me," Hanks told Ratliff, going on to explain it was "one of those very, very subtle sort of decisions that aims the story in the direction you want it to go."

Since starting his podcast in 2020, Ratliff has spoken to numerous actors, from fellow Band of Brothers rejects such as Seth Rogen, Zach Braff, and Adam Scott to directors like Damon Lindelof and Rian Johnson. He's even spoken to Hanks' son, Colin, which is how the actor heard about the podcast.

"I was aghast. I was ... I actually got chilled. My heart rate skyrocketed and I said, I did ... I did what? I did what?" Hanks said. "In the inner sanctum of whatever this casting session was on Band of Brothers ... I'm sure I said, 'I don't know man, that guy's got dead eyes.' I could've said, 'He's got too blond of hair; he's too tall and I can't have the aide be taller than Captain Winters." I could've said, "He's too short and slight ... I could've said any of these things, and they would have been true and they would've been the opinion."

BAND OF BROTHERS Band of Brothers on HBO. | Credit: Everett Collection

Hanks added, "Whoever communicated to you what was said, in the inner sanctum, with such authenticity, should have their kneecaps broken, because that is ... That is not allowed. It's not quotable there. It's off the record."

Ratliff agreed that the comment shouldn't have been passed along to him but chalked it up to the chaos of filmmaking. When the comedian showed Hanks his old headshot, the Oscar-winner said, "These are not dead eyes. Can I just say that right now from this 8x10 black and white."