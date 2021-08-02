The Olympic diver has been busy at work on the one thing that's been keeping stress at bay during the Games.

Tom Daley reveals what he was knitting at the Olympics in those viral photos

If you were wondering what Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley was knitting during the Summer Games in Tokyo, he revealed his latest hobby project to his followers.

The British diver was captured on camera by a photographer on location working tirelessly on a new stitching task that have since been making the rounds online. Daley revealed Sunday on his Instagram account dedicated to knitting that he's been making a sweater for Instagram-famous French Bulldog Izzy the Frenchie.

A post shared to Izzy's Instagram confirmed Daley's gift.

"Sooo excited!! Did everyone catch #goldmedalist @tomdaley making my jumper at the @olympics?" it reads.

Tom Daley knitting Tom Daley | Credit: Tom Daley/Instagram

After Daley won a gold medal in the men's 10-meter platform event, he was spotted in the stands cheering on his fellow athletes while simultaneously knitting. He since revealed he's also working on a cardigan.

"Knitting has become my way of finding calm, mindfulness, and relieves stress! I love it!" Daley wrote in one of his Instagram Stories.

Tom Daley knitting Tom Daley knitting | Credit: Clive Rose/Getty Images; Tom Daley/Instagram

Daley also knitted together a pouch for his new gold medal from the Tokyo Games. It's "the one thing that has kept me sane throughout this whole process," he said in a video.

For more knits that were made with love by Tom Daley, take a look at his Made With Love By Tom Daley account on Instagram.