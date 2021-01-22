Tom Brokaw to officially retire from NBC News after 55-year run

"During one of the most complex and consequential eras in American history, a new generation of NBC News journalists, producers, and technicians is providing America with timely, insightful, and critically important information, 24/7," Brokaw said. "I could not be more proud of them."

Brokaw began and now ends his career in journalism at NBC, having started at the Los Angeles Bureau, where he covered Ronald Reagan's first run for public office, the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy, and the 1968 presidential campaign. He became the NBC News White House correspondent during the Watergate scandal until he began co-hosting the Today show in 1976. Brokaw continued on to become the managing editor and anchor of NBC Nightly News with Tom Brokaw for 22 years starting in 1983. He then stepped in to become a moderator on Meet the Press after the 2008 death of Tim Russert until David Gregory came in as a permanent replacement.