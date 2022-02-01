Quarterback Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL after a historic 22-season career that saw him win seven Super Bowls and widespread acclaim as one of the greatest football players in history.

Brady made the news official on Tuesday after earlier reports suggested an announcement would be made soon by the sports star.

"I have always believed the sport of football is an 'all-in' proposition — if a 100% competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game," Brady wrote in a statement posted to his social media channels. "There is a physical, mental, and motional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.

"This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make the competitive commitment anymore," he continued. "I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my tim and energy on other things that require my attention."

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams Tom Brady playing in Super Bowl LIII | Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

At age 44, he was the oldest active player in the NFL as of the 2021-22 season. He had said in the past that he intended to play until he was 45, and was publicly noncommittal about retirement throughout the week leading up to the announcement.

"I haven't put a lot of thought into it," he told reporters on Jan. 24. "So, we'll just take it day by day and kind of see where we're at."

Brady gave thanks to everyone from his teammates, to his coach, to his wife and kids, to the fans themselves.

"My playing career has been such a thrilling ride, and far beyond my imagination, and full of ups and downs," he wrote. "When you're in it every day, you really don't think about any kind of ending. As I sit here now, however, I think of all the great players and coaches I was privileged to play with and against — the competition was fierce and deep, JUST HOW WE LIKE IT. But the friendships and relationships are just as fierce and deep."

It marks the end of a run during which Brady set numerous records and ascended to the highest pantheons of the game. He won six Super Bowls over 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, before moving to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and leading the team to another Super Bowl win that season. (He's the only player in NFL history to win the championship game more than five times.)

Despite losing to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday in the divisional playoff round, Brady still led the league in passing yards, completions, and touchdowns for the current season, and holds the career record for all three.

Brady has made several appearances as himself across movies and TV, including on Entourage and in Ted 2, and he hosted Saturday Night Live in 2005. He also penned the best-selling book The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance.

While it's unclear what his next steps will be, Brady mentions the companies he co-founded that he's excited to help build and grow.

"But exactly what my days will look like will be a work-in-progress," he remarked. "As I said earlier, I am going to take it day by day. I know for sure I want to spend a lot of time giving to others and trying to enrich other people's lives, just as so many have done for me."

