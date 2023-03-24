"Those two guys are letting it rip, hitting the town," Braun tells EW of where we find the duo at the start of season 4.

At the end of Succession season 3, Matthew Macfadyen's corporate executive Tom Wambsgans sided with Brian Cox's media mogul Logan Roy against Logan's children. This turn of events means that season 4 finds Tom's protegee and sort-of pal Greg Hirsch, played by Nicholas Braun, elevated in status at Waystar Royco.

Maybe.

"We find Greg and Tom together, on the side of Logan," Braun tells EW. "They are clearly aligned with him. The kids are not. So I feel like man number three on that side, even though that's probably not true. But I do feel Tom is the most important member of that side. Greg and Tom are feeling confident, more than ever I think. Greg's following Tom's lead. I think those two guys are letting it rip, being disgusting together, hitting the town."

Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen in Succession Season 4 Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen in 'Succession' season 4 | Credit: Macall B. Polay/HBO

Asked to further tease the upcoming episodes, Braun says, "The pendulum is just swinging all the time in this season. You think people are aligned with certain people, but they're playing other sides all the time. I guess that's typical Succession, so that's not a real tease. But I think the pace and the intensity [means] it's just a chaotic season and it kind of never stops. Like, sometimes I think our show ramps up in the first two or three episodes, and then you start to get, okay, this is what is at the core of this season. But I think [this season] it starts episode 1. You're just in it. I think that's setting the tone."

Succession creator Jesse Armstrong announced in February that he was ending the show with season 4. When did Braun find out that this twisted tale was coming to a close?

"We found out before we started shooting [season 4]," he says. "It was tough to keep that secret for a long time. Since season 1, we were always guessing how many we'd go. Mad Men went seven, I think. So, you think, okay, are we a seven-season show? Are we going to be doing this for ten years? It takes more than a year to make a season of our show, plus COVID, so, yeah, we were wondering."

"For him to say this is, it makes sense," Braun continues. "He's a guy who is very decisive, and does not want to overshoot anything. He does that in every way. If a scene is too jokey, he'll pull it back. How can we ground this more? The most on the nose scene, he won't write it. He'll write right up to it and then take it somewhere else. He's not a guy who wants to indulge in anything, so it made sense, honestly. We weren't like, whoah, no, way, Jesse, please. It was like, okay, if that's what you want, cool. And this one will be amazing. People will be so blown away by this season."

Succession season 4 premieres Sunday, March 26, on HBO and HBO Max.

