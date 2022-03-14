Ansel Elgort meets the yakuza in first Tokyo Vice trailer

Acclaimed filmmaker Michael Mann directed the first episode of the new HBO Max series, which also stars Ken Watanabe.

The next HBO Max original series is a look into the criminal underworld of '90s Japan.

Loosely inspired by real life, Tokyo Vice stars Ansel Elgort (West Side Story) as reporter Jake Adelstein, an American journalist who wants to explore "the neon-soaked underbelly" of '90s Tokyo. The first trailer for the new show features Jake declare that "I want to know the real Tokyo," and that "giving up and going home is not an option." Later on in the trailer, Jake meets a member of the yakuza, who tells him that he risks death by writing about the infamous Japanese criminal organization.

Tokyo Vice also stars Ken Watanabe as a Japanese detective, and Rinko Kikuchi, Rachel Keller, Ella Rumpf, Hideaki Ito, Show Kasamatsu, Tomohisa Yamashita in additional roles.

The title Tokyo Vice obviously evokes Miami Vice, and the connections aren't just superficial. Michael Mann, the celebrated director who helped create the original Miami Vice TV series in the '80s and directed the 2006 film, is an executive producer on Tokyo Vice and directed the first episode. The series as a whole was created and written by Tony-winning playwright J.T. Rogers.

The first three episodes of Tokyo Vice launch on HBO Max on April 7, with two more episodes joining each Thursday until the finale on April 28. In Japan, the first episode will land on WOWOW — the country's leading premium pay TV broadcaster who co-produced the show with HBO Max — on April 7, with subsequent episodes recurring every Sunday from April 24 through June.

