Todrick Hall addresses 'a few' of his scandals in the new Real Friends of WeHo preview

Former Celebrity Big Brother star Todrick Hall addresses his past controversies in a new preview for his forthcoming MTV reality series Real Friends of WeHo.

"I think the word you're looking for is 'scandals.' Yeah, I've been involved in a few of those," Hall says in a confessional in the show's first trailer (below), before promising to "let people know my truth" on the project, which follows Hall, Canada's Drag Race judge Brad Goreski, Curtis Hamilton, Dorión Renaud, Jaymes Vaughan, and Joey Zauzig as they live and work in West Hollywood.

"It's hard being a public person and being a good example," stresses Goreski elsewhere in the clip.

In addition to being sued over rent payments in April 2022, Hall, a choreographer and recording artist, made headlines for his appearance on Celebrity Big Brother, which led to widespread criticism from both viewers and his fellow houseguests. Todd Bridges called Hall's approach to the game "evil" in an interview with EW, while costar Cynthia Bailey added that she was "in shock" over the jury's negative opinion of Hall ahead of the show's finale.

Todrick Hall on The Real Friends of WeHo

"My heart hurt for him. He was aware and he looked concerned," show host Julie Chen Moonves said later. "My guess is, he was probably rewinding in his mind what he did in the house to make people upset. I pray he makes any and all amends to those he hurt and that people allow grace and forgiveness."

The Real Friends of WeHo premieres Jan. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. Watch Hall discuss his controversies in the preview above.

