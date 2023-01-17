Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison to begin sentences for tax fraud

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have reported to their respective prisons to begin serving their sentences for fraud and tax evasion.

Todd Chrisley reported to Federal Prison Camp, Pensacola in Florida on Tuesday, where he's set to serve 12 years. His wife, who was initially set to report to Federal Correctional Institution Marianna in Jackson County, reportedly went to Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky, where she is to serve seven years behind bars.

The embattled stars of Chrisley Knows Best were found guilty of conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans, as well as several other federal charges of tax evasion, in June. Their sentencing was handed down in November, including 16 months of probation each following their incarceration and a court order to pay restitution.

The couple have maintained their innocence. Bruce Morris, an attorney for Todd Chrisley, told EW after the verdict last year that the Chrisleys were "disappointed," and they are currently in the process of appealing their convictions.

The Chrisleys are best known for their eponymous reality show, which concluded its ninth season on USA Network in August. Chrisley Knows Best was previously renewed for a 10th season, and a source familiar with the situation told EW in the fall that the network had some episodes of season 10 shot prior to the trial that would air this year, but no official decision had been made yet about the future of the show.

EW has reached out to representatives for the Chrisleys and USA for comment.

