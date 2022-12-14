Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie led dozens of anchors, producers, crew members, and security staff in a holiday sing-along in front of the beloved weatherman's home.

A tearful Al Roker received a sweet holiday surprise from his co-workers on the Today show this week.

Hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie led dozens of Today anchors, producers, crew members, and security staff in a sing-along of Christmas carols at Roker's doorstep to brighten his day following his hospitalization for blood clot complications in his leg and lungs. Roker, who was first admitted to the hospital before Thanksgiving, returned home Dec. 9.

Kotb & Co. shared a video of the surprise, which was filled with lots of happy tears, on Wednesday's show. Roker had just returned from a doctor's appointment with his wife, Deborah, who was in on the big plan, before Kotb and Guthrie rang the doorbell. The Santa-hat-clad staffers launched into a performance of "Jingle Bells" while the beloved weatherman got visibly emotional.

"It's impressive you did that without a prompter," Roker quipped, adding, "I've missed you all so, so very much, all these faces. It just means the world to me and to our family and my Deborah, who's just been my rock. I thank you so much. I really appreciated it." The staffers then performed "I'll Be Home for Christmas."

Guthrie called the surprise "one of the most heartwarming moments" for the crew during Wednesday's segment. "Everybody was in tears, and it was just beautiful and so wonderful to see him." Roker also documented the special moment on Instagram, writing, "Words cannot express how much I love my @todayshow family."

Al Roker and his wife, Deborah, being surprised by 'Today' staffers with Christmas carols

Roker recently made a virtual appearance on Today to give a health update. "This has been the hardest one yet, and you know, I've had my fair share of surgeries," he said. "But it gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks. I'm a very fortunate person." Still, he said, "I feel good, I feel strong. And every day, I feel al little bit better."

Roker added that he would need more time to recover before returning to work. "You lose a certain amount of muscle mass for every week you're in the hospital, and I was in the hospital for four weeks," he said. "So it's just a certain amount of weakness… I've got to just get my strength back."

Al Roker surprised by 'Today' staffers with Christmas carols Al Roker surprised by 'Today' staffers with Christmas carols | Credit: NATHAN CONGLETON / TODAY

