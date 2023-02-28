Savannah Guthrie gets sent home in the middle of Today show after testing positive for COVID

Today show host Savannah Guthrie was sent home early after testing positive for COVID mid-broadcast on Tuesday.

The news anchor, who is both vaccinated and boosted, initially appeared at the beginning of the show but did not return after obtaining a positive test, per Today. Her disappearance was later addressed by her co-anchors — Sheinelle Jones, Al Roker, and Carson Daly — toward the end of the 8 a.m. hour.

"By the way, it has been an interesting morning for us. As we said, Savannah left early, she wasn't feeling great, so she took a COVID test," Jones said. "It came back positive. So, of course, as soon as we found out, she rushed home to rest up. So Savannah, we love you, wishing you a speedy recovery."

As Jones explained Guthrie's sudden departure, Roker began to slowly and comically step farther and farther away from his co-stars until he completely disappeared off camera. Daly then remarked, "Al, where you going? Where are you headed?"

"Well, Sheinelle was sitting between me and Savannah," Roker shared as the reason for his sudden social distancing, prompting Jones to throw her hands up in the air and laugh.

Guthrie previously tested positive for COVID in January 2022 and then again just four months later in May. While catching up with her co-anchors via video call in May, she revealed how she was handling her symptoms. "I feel great. Honestly, I'm going to be back tomorrow," she said at the time. "I just had a little cold, so I was really lucky with it."

She also revealed that most of her time was spent playing Wordle, reading, and catching up on some sleep.

"I slept 13 hours the first night, 12 the next, and 11," Guthrie said. "And then I set my DVR to the TODAY show and had my coffee."

