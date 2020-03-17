Watch Today show's Al Roker deliver the weather from home

Image zoom NEW YORK-AUGUST 30: "Today" Show Host Al Roker follows the action when H.E.R. (Gabi Wilson) performs on NBC's "Today Show"at Rockefeller Plaza on August 30, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images). Al Pereira/Getty Image

Al Roker and Craig Melvin have been absent from their posts on NBC's Today show after a crew member tested positive for coronavirus. But that's not stopping Roker from being the weatherman we all know him to be.

While in self-isolation at home, which he did as a precautionary measure, Roker filmed his weather segment for Today entirely remotely.

"We're just being super, super cautious. There was a 9 o'clock-hour employee, someone on the third hour of Today, who tested positive for the virus," co-host Savannah Guthrie said while sitting opposite Hoda Kotb at the studio Tuesday morning. "Craig and Al had some contact [with the employee]. We're, in an abundance of caution, keeping them home. But they feel good. In fact, Al feels so good he wants to do the weather from home."

Telecommuting from his kitchen, an always joyous Roker said, "I didn't have to commute in, so I did sleep in!"

He then explained he was video-chatting in from his iPad with help from members of his weather team. Meteorologists and producers Kathryn Prociv and Brian Van Aken, one operating out from NBC's 30 Rockefeller Center location and the other working from home, figured out a way to deliver Roker's weather graphics to his laptop.

Roker also chronicled his efforts in a series of tweets, first with a video message on Monday night promising he'd be on the air the following morning. "Everybody's fine here at the Roker household," he mentioned.

"Thanks to all of our @NBCNews #tech folks and #weatherteam for getting me on the air from home #stayhomechallenge #withyouToday," Roker wrote.

