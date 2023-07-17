"I am talking about this not to scare you, but to raise awareness so that maybe you can be tested and identify a BRCA or other genetic mutation earlier," she writes.

Today contributor Jill Martin has breast cancer, she revealed on Monday. But while she prepares for treatment, including a double mastectomy, she has a message for everyone else: Get genetic testing!

"I am telling this story now because I couldn't go through months of operations, and start to recover both physically and mentally, without shouting from the rooftops telling everyone to check with their doctors to see if genetic testing is appropriate," Martin wrote in a piece for Today's website. "By the time I recover from my first surgery, I hope that many of you will know your results and can make proactive decisions with your doctors, families, and loved ones. That is the silver lining to this mess for me. It is what is keeping me going and giving me strength."

Martin has a family history with the disease: Her grandmother died from breast cancer, and her mother had a double mastectomy. But Martin wasn't sure she was at risk herself, since her mother tested negative for mutations to the BRCA genes, which is important for fighting cancer. If those genes are mutated, one's risk of contracting cancer becomes much higher.

But though breast cancer is associated with women, the BRCA genes are inherited from both biological parents. So Martin got genetic testing, and after finding out that both she and her father were positive for mutations to BRCA2, further tests revealed that she does indeed have breast cancer.

In addition to the double mastectomy, Martin says her treatment plan also includes getting her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed in preventative surgery, since her chances of ovarian cancer are now 20 percent higher and "that is not a percentage I am willing to live with."

"I am talking about this not to scare you, but to raise awareness so that maybe you can be tested and identify a BRCA or other genetic mutation earlier," Martin wrote. "If I had known I was BRCA positive, I would have gotten screened more regularly, with an MRI alternating with my mammograms. What I didn't know before this experience was that an MRI can pick up cancers that mammograms miss."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.