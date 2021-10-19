The youngest Covey sister is heading up her own Netflix series.

To All the Boys is getting a spin-off show starring Anna Cathcart

Bring on more love letters.

Netflix announced Monday that its To All the Boys film franchise is launching a spin-off show based on Kitty Song Covey, the younger sister of TATB protagonist Lara Jean. Anna Cathcart will reprise her role as Kitty in the young-adult dramedy, titled XO, Kitty.

"I'll bet you thought the story was over, that there wouldn't be any more letters," Cathcart said in video announcing the show, "but there's one Covey sister — some might call her the favorite — whose love story is just beginning."

XO, Kitty will follow the titular teen, a self-proclaimed love expert, as she heads abroad with romance on the mind. However, "when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she'll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it's your own heart on the line," according to a logline.

Jenny Han, who wrote the books that inspired the TATB film series — To All the Boys I've Loved Before; P.S. I Still Love You; and Always and Forever, Lara Jean — will serve as co-showrunner of XO, Kitty alongside Sacha Rothchild, whose credits include Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club and GLOW.

XO, Kitty will feature 10 half-hour episodes. A release date has yet to be announced.

The To All the Boys movies starred Lana Condor as middle sister Lana Jean and Noah Centineo as her beau Peter.

