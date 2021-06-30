TLC cancels Counting On in wake of Josh Duggar trial on child pornography charge

The network says no new shows will be produced.

Counting On is done at TLC.

EW has confirmed the network won't be making further episodes of the 19 Kids and Counting spinoff. The news comes in the wake of Josh Duggar's April arrest on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.

"TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On. TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately," the network said in a statement.

Josh Duggar, 33, a former star of 19 Kids and Counting, was arrested on April 29 on one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. He pleaded not guilty the following day in court.

Last week, the 33-year-old's defense team filed a motion in an Arkansas Court to delay his trial until February 2022, PEOPLE reported. It was previously scheduled to start on July 6.

Counting On, which began in 2015, focused on some of the other Duggar siblings as they began courting, got married, and had children. It began after Josh Duggar was alleged to have molested five underage girls when he was a teenager.

"Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret," Josh previously told PEOPLE in a statement addressing the allegations in 2015. "I hurt others, including my family and close friends.

"I confessed this to my parents who took several steps to help me address the situation. We spoke with the authorities where I confessed my wrongdoing, and my parents arranged for me and those affected by my actions to receive counseling," his statement continued. "I understood that if I continued down this wrong road that I would end up ruining my life."

Josh was never charged. It later emerged that some of the underage girls he allegedly molested were four of his sisters, including Jill Dillard, and Jessa Seewald, who came forward as victims and said on Megyn Kelly's Fox News show in 2015 that the family had forgiven Josh. The other victim, per PEOPLE, was a babysitter.