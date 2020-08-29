Tituss Burgess is still terrified of 30 Rock and Kimmy Schmidt creator Tina Fey

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Tituss Burgess has been working with Tina Fey for nearly a decade, through two breakout roles on shows she created, and yet he still finds himself at attention around her.

"She terrifies me even still to this day," the 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star told Couch Surfing host Lola Ogunnaike during a recent visit to the PeopleTV show. "I revere her so much, truly. And she often giggles when I talk about this sort of reverence that she sort of walks around with, and that I carry for her, but my first big scene was with her and Sherri Shepherd — talk about being thrown into the deep end. I had to figure it out really quickly."

After five Emmy nominations, including one this year for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend, Burgess seems to have figured it out, and says he "wouldn't take anything from that journey now. That was probably the best education I could've ever gotten."

How Fey was taken with Burgess and continued working with him is something the humble actor will leave for fans to figure out, though. Watch the clip above for more.