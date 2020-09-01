Watch the trailer for Tituss Burgess' new Netflix karaoke show Sing On!

On Tuesday, Netflix dropped the new trailer for its upcoming competitive karaoke show Sing On!, hosted by Tituss Burgess ( Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt ). The eight-episode series sees six contestants grab the mic and belt out the biggest bops in a particular genre (each episode has its own theme). They are then judged by vocal analyzer comparing their performances to that of the original artist and the more they sing in tune, the more cash they add to a collective jackpot.

It's not as straightforward as it sounds, as lyrics are randomly assigned to the contestants, keeping them on their toes at all times. And it's not like the producers pick easy songs for the singers to tackle — the trailer sees them take on Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball" among others. In each round, the highest scoring contestant moves on, while the remaining singers vote one fellow contestant out. Over the course of five more rounds, the stakes get higher as the jackpot grows, and finally the last two remaining contestants face off in a head-to-head battle to win the grand prize — and major bragging rights at their next office karaoke night.