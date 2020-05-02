Man in Black actor Titus Welliver reveals the lengths he took to avoid spoilers for Lost

Lost type TV Show Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Titus Welliver preferred to stay in the dark when it came to his character, the Man in Black, on Lost.

Appearing on PeopleTV's Couch Surfing, the actor said it was a "huge gift" to be able to play such an important role on the iconic ABC series, which ran from 2004 to 2010. While the Man in Black, also known as the Smoke Monster, was mostly shown as a cloud of black smoke, Welliver played the character's human form.

Throughout filming, the actor did his best to avoid spoilers about the villain's origins.

"As things kind of unfolded, I kept saying to Elizabeth Sarnoff, the writer ... she would say 'I'll fill you in on some stuff,'" he told host Lola Ogunnaike. "I kept telling her, 'I don't want to know. I don't want to know.'"

Welliver, whose Amazon series Bosch premiered its sixth season this month, said he wasn't given his character's backstory and had to sign a non-disclosure agreement barring him from spilling any secrets about the famously twisty show.

He also said he was "so paranoid" that his sides (his portion of a script) would get leaked that he would memorize lines in an hour and give them back.

"You didn't have a script, and everything was so hush-hush. On my days off, they would just bring the sides for the scenes that I would be shooting the next day," Welliver recounted. "A [assistant] would come. I would say, 'Just hang out in the lobby.' It would take an hour and I would just learn the lines and hand it back to him because I was so paranoid and didn't want the responsibility of having my sides slip into the hands of some spoiler person."

As further evidence of his dedication to the role, Welliver revealed he broke a toe while filming a scene with Mark Pellegrino (who played Jacob) and didn't tell anybody until after they finished shooting.

"When Mark and I were going through the bamboo jungle we had these funky sandals, as you can see," Welliver said while rewatching the scene. "We were moving really fast in one of the takes because we were dancing with the camera, with the Steadicam shot, and I just drove my foot into one of these bamboo stumps and busted a bunch of toes."

He continued, saying "I kind of muscled through it, and then after they called cut, Pelligrino said, 'I heard you grunt. Did you do something?' I said, 'Yeah I smashed them.' We looked down at my toes, really didn't look good. They were already getting a little black and blue. We soldiered on."

For more with Welliver, check out the video above, and watch his full episode of Couch Surfing here.

Related content: