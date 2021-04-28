Titans casts Mad Men alum as Scarecrow in season 3

Titans (2018 TV series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Great casting, Bob!

EW has learned that Mad Men alum Vincent Kartheiser has been cast as Jonathan Crane, a.k.a. the Batman villain Scarecrow, in Titans season 3. In the DC Universe-turned-HBO Max drama's take on the character, Crane is an Arkham Asylum inmate who used to terrorize Gotham City with fear toxin, but these days he moonlights as a criminal profiler for the GCPD.

Crane is one of several characters that will be introduced in the third season as Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) and the titular team relocate from San Francisco to the Dark Knight's hometown. Other popular Gothamites joining the show this season include Barbara Gordon (Savannah Welch), former-Batgirl-turned-GCPD Commissioner, who both rekindles her romance and strikes up a crime-fighting partnership with Dick upon his return, and Tim Drake (Jay Lycurgo), a streetwise kid with a near-genius mind who eventually becomes Batman's Robin in the comics.

Vincent Kartheiser, Scarecrow Vincent Kartheiser has been tapped to play Scarecrow on 'Titans' | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; HBO Max

Those aren't the only changes coming to the series. Anna Diop's Starfire will finally get her own super-suit, which was revealed in the fall. On the other hand, Jason Todd (Curran Walters) will abandon the Robin mantle, adopt the Red Hood alias, and become obsessed with taking down his former team. (On the upside, this means there is a Robin vacancy on the show, should Tim want it.) Moreover, there are still questions surrounding Diana Troy's (Conor Leslie) fate after she appeared to die in the the season 2 finale.

Kartheiser's other credits include Proven Innocent, The OA, and Casual.

Titans is expected to return later this year.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: