A new Robin rises to fight Brother Blood in Titans final-season trailer
We now know the current season of Titans is going to be its last on HBO Max — but based on a new trailer, its final episodes seem appropriately climactic.
Following their confrontation with Brother Blood (Joseph Morgan) in the midseason finale, Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites) and Starfire (Anna Diop) have been shunted to an alternate dimension where they're a happily married couple. That leaves the other Titans to muster up enough resistance to take on Blood's nasty cult in their absence.
Superboy (Joshua Orpin) is still around, but he's been acting more and more like Lex Luthor (Titus Welliver) than the Man of Steel since meeting his other genetic father in the season 4 premiere. Meanwhile, Raven (Teagan Croft) seems to be manifesting her potent White Raven persona, but her connection to Brother Blood is sapping her power.
However, there's a new Robin in town. Tim Drake (Jay Lycurgo) finally dons his own Boy Wonder costume in the trailer — and looks ready to kick some major ass in the back half of the season. Check him out in full Robin regalia below.
Titans premiered on the now-defunct DC Universe streaming service in 2018 alongside other superhero shows like Doom Patrol and the Harley Quinn animated series. They all transferred to HBO Max when it launched, but while Harley Quinn is still moving forward, Titans and Doom Patrol were officially canceled earlier this year.
The next half of the final season of Titans premieres April 13 on HBO Max, with a new episode coming each week until the series finale May 11.
