Plus, Connor Kent is looking more Lex Luthor than ever, while Nightwing and Starfire get shunted to an alternate dimension.

A new Robin rises to fight Brother Blood in Titans final-season trailer

We now know the current season of Titans is going to be its last on HBO Max — but based on a new trailer, its final episodes seem appropriately climactic.

Following their confrontation with Brother Blood (Joseph Morgan) in the midseason finale, Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites) and Starfire (Anna Diop) have been shunted to an alternate dimension where they're a happily married couple. That leaves the other Titans to muster up enough resistance to take on Blood's nasty cult in their absence.

However, there's a new Robin in town. Tim Drake (Jay Lycurgo) finally dons his own Boy Wonder costume in the trailer — and looks ready to kick some major ass in the back half of the season. Check him out in full Robin regalia below.

Titans Season 4 Tim Drake Robin Tim Drake (Jay Lycurgo) in his new Robin costume for the final episodes of 'Titans' | Credit: HBO Max

The next half of the final season of Titans premieres April 13 on HBO Max, with a new episode coming each week until the series finale May 11.

Titans Season 4 key art Key art for the final episodes of 'Titans' | Credit: HBO Max

