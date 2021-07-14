Titans season 3 trailer reveals Jason Todd's bloody death — but also Red Hood's arrival

Titans season 3 is all about Batman. The new full-length trailer released by HBO Max Wednesday centers around a key moment from the Dark Knight's history, albeit one never shown on screen before: The bloody death of Jason Todd/Robin.

Following up on the earlier teaser released last month, the full trailer now shows Jason (Curran Walters) entering a creepy theme park filled with the aesthetic trademarks of Batman's greatest villain, the Joker. After finding a murdered guard with his face forced into a Joker smile, we see a shadowy figure violently beating someone with a crowbar, which is how Joker killed Jason in the classic story Batman: A Death in the Family.

That bloody crowbar reappears in different places throughout the trailer, and we hear a TV news report confirming that "Batman's ally" has been found dead. Watching that report is new arrival Tim Drake (Jay Lycurgo), who's destined to take up the Robin costume after Jason. Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites), who only just assumed the mantle of Nightwing at the end of season 2, is now told that he must pick up the mantle of Batman himself when Bruce Wayne (Iain Glen) quits in despair.

But perhaps not everything is at it seems. The trailer also shows the arrival of new villain Red Hood, who in the comics is... well, the mantle Jason took after coming back from the dead (the original Red Hood was the Joker's criminal identity before he took that fateful chemical bath; Jason takes it to reclaim the trauma he suffered at the clown's hands). EW has already confirmed that's indeed Jason under the Red Hood, so maybe the TV news isn't always accurate. After all, no actor has yet been confirmed as playing the Joker; something fishy is going on.

On top of that, Titans season 3 moves the team from San Francisco to the Bat family's home turf of Gotham City, and introduces two other major characters from the Dark Knight's mythos: Scarecrow (Vincent Kartheiser) and Barbara Gordon (Savannah Welch). Scarecrow, a.k.a. Dr. Jonathan Crane, is imprisoned in Arkham Asylum, where he apparently becomes a Hannibal Lecter-like consultant to help the good guys chase down the Red Hood (whose identity they don't seem to know at first).

Barbara uses a wheelchair in Titans, similar to her Oracle incarnation from DC comics, but in this trailer the only name she goes by is Commissioner Gordon, having apparently taken over for her dad as leader of the Gotham City Police Department. The new trailer doesn't give a straight shot of Scarecrow's face or Barbara's wheelchair, but you can see both in EW's first look photos below.

Titans Vincent Kartheiser as Dr. Jonathan Crane, a.k.a. Scarecrow, in Titans season 3. | Credit: Ben Mark Holzberg/HBO Max

Titans Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson and Savannah Welch as Barbara Gordon in Titans season 3. | Credit: HBO Max

The trailer only gives cursory looks at other Titans team members like Starfire (Anna Diop), who finally gets an official superhero suit this season as she prepares to battle her sister, Blackfire (Damaris Lewis). Mostly, it focuses on the Batman-related elements of the upcoming season.

Watch the trailer above. The first three episodes of Titans season 3 premiere Thursday, Aug. 12, on HBO Max, with subsequent episodes arriving weekly through Oct. 21.