Titans season 3 trailer teases Jason Todd's tragic comic book fate

Is Titans putting its spin on the infamous DC Comics storyline Batman: A Death in the Family? The HBO Max drama's new season 3 teaser trailer is at least heavily hinting toward that.

The 55-second-long trailer begins with Jason Todd (Curran Walters), the wayward Robin who abandoned the titular superteam in season 2, breaking into an abandoned amusement park. There, he finds a corpse smiling from ear to ear, which is the Joker's trademark, and then we hear the clown prince of crime's notorious cackle. After a flurry of different shots, the teaser returns to the amusement park scene and we see a shadowed figure violently beating someone - is it Todd? - with a crowbar, as Brenton Thwaites' Dick Grayson ominously narrates.

"This is Gotham. The city breeds a special class of criminal. People die here - people like us," says the Titans' leader, clearly welcoming his teammates to his bedeviled home city.

With the foreboding narration, the Joker's laugh, and crowbar imagery, it seems as though the HBO Max series is referencing A Death in the Family, which was an important Jason Todd comic book story. Released in 1988, the four-issue arc is mainly remembered because DC allowed readers to vote on whether or not the Joker would kill Jason after kidnapping and torturing him. In the end, the Joker beat Jason to death with a crowbar. Will Titans actually follow through on adapting this storyline or are they just trying to rile fans up? That remains to be seen.

It's worth noting that Jason didn't stay dead for too long in the comics. He was eventually resurrected and became the ruthless vigilante Red Hood. It's already been confirmed that Walters' Jason picks up the Red Hood mantle and seeks vengeance against his former teammates in the season 3.

"In terms of Jason Todd relationship's the Titans, his heart was broken by the Titans in season 2," showrunner Greg Walker told EW when we asked him what made Jason a formidable threat to the Titans.

"There is a real clear departure when they see him last," he continued. "He's not part of the Titans. He's been cast away. And this notion of, 'Be careful who you cast away because they will come back to haunt you,' comes true on our show. And I think if he had to talk to the Titans as if they were real people, I don't think they handled themselves well in terms of Jason's breakdown and Jason's torturing at the hands of Deathstroke and betrayal by Rose, the woman he loved. If you've been trained to be a warrior by Batman, you're necessarily over-trained in violence and under-trained in emotional connection. And so when this emotional tsunami hit him, the Titans didn't step up in a way to help him out of it and that plays out this season, the consequences of that."

Watch the teaser trailer above.

The first three episodes of Titans season 3 premiere Thursday, Aug. 12 on HBO Max, with subsequent episodes arriving weekly through Oct. 21.

