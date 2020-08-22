Titans (2018 TV series) type TV Show network DC Universe genre Superhero

Former Robin Dick Grayson finally became Nightwing at the end of Titans season 2. Now it's time for another Robin to embrace his comic-book-mandated destiny on the DC superhero drama.

During Titans' DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes panel with the cast and producer on Saturday, it was announced that Jason Todd (Curran Walters), the current Robin, will become the Red Hood in season 3.

In the pages of DC Comics, the Red Hood identity used to belong to the Joker, who famously murdered Jason; however, Jason took up the mantle when he returned to Gotham intent on making Batman pay for not avenging his death. On Titans, however, Jason will adopt the alias because he becomes obsessed with taking down his old team after falling out with them at the end of season 2.

Season 3 will also see the titular team relocate from San Francisco to Gotham City. With that move will come the addition of at least two more iconic characters from Batman's beleaguered home: Barbara Gordon and Scarecrow. Neither role has been cast yet.

When we meet Barbara in season 3, the former Batgirl will be serving as the commissioner of the Gotham City Police Department (like father, like daughter). "Although she has a past relationship with Dick Grayson, she is wary of the Titans now being in Gotham," per the official character description. Meanwhile, the fear-toxin-loving Scarecrow, a.k.a. Dr. Jonathan Crane, is an inmate at Arkham Asylum but moonlights as a profiler for the GCPD.

"We've got the second generation coming up. There was originally Batman and Jim Gordon, and now we have Nightwing and Barbara Gordon trying to kind of deal with the mistakes of their parents and it turns out to be a lot more difficult than anybody thought," said Titans executive producer Greg Walker during the DC FanDome panel.

The first two seasons of Titans are currently available on DC Universe.

