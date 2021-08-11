All's not well with the Bat-family in the season 3 premiere.

Commissioner Barbara Gordon isn't afraid to speak her mind when it comes to Bruce Wayne's war on crime.

In this exclusive sneak peek from the Titans season 3 premiere, Barbara (Savannah Welch) joins her old fling Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) and his moody mentor (Iain Glen) for a drink, during which they reminisce about the latest Robin, Jason Todd (Curran Walters). While the scene doesn't explicitly say what happened to Jason, you get the sense that something went down to necessitate such a gathering. (Could this have anything to do with the impulsive Boy Wonder's heavily teased clash with the Joker and eventual transformation into Red Hood?) Unfortunately, the cordial atmosphere disappears once the conversation turns to work (read: crimefighting) and Bruce refers to the death of Barbara's father, Jim Gordon, as a "sacrifice."

"My father died from a heart attack after being frozen in a block of ice by a man wearing a f---ing refrigerator suit," Barbara says. "That's how you see my father, isn't it? As a sacrifice? You dragged him into this insanity just like you did Dick, and Jason." She adds, "Jason, you took another kid who was lost and angry, and alone, and convinced him he'd be invincible if he put on a mask. No more Robins, Bruce."

titans on hbo max Savannah Welch, Iain Glen, and Brenton Thwaites on 'Titans' | Credit: hbo max

With its third season, the HBO Max superhero drama relocates from San Francisco to Gotham City, bringing Dick and Barbara back into each other's orbits and reawakening long-buried feelings and issues. As this scene reveals, Barbara isn't too fond of Bruce's way of doing things, which means Dick will need to figure out a new path if he and the Titans want operate in the beleaguered city.

"In our story with Dick returning to Gotham — and Gotham is a huge character this season — it's about sons and daughters, [and] stepping into the shadow of your parents," showrunner Greg Walker previously told EW. "Barbara is going to be conflicted by Dick's arrival. Barbara's feeling is that the legacy of Bruce and Jim has been this idea that she thinks is antiquated and inefficient: the God syndrome, meaning that superheroes create the situation where they're the heroes. They drop in on a situation, solve it, and then they leave. And she feels that basically disempowers people from solving their own problems and that the people of Gotham need to figure out how to solve their own problems and not be passive victims waiting for a superhero to save the day."

Walker continued: "Gotham brings out leadership qualities that [Dick] has to assess to see whether they're his own — true Nightwing — or are they patterns [inherited from] a father who he needs to differentiate himself from?"

Watch the exclusive clip above. Titans will premiere Thursday on HBO Max with three new episodes, before switching a weekly release pattern.

