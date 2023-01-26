Titans and Doom Patrol canceled after 4 seasons

Both series originated on DC Universe and will end after the seasons currently airing on HBO Max.

The end is coming for both Titans and Doom Patrol.

On Wednesday, HBO Max axed both of the DC Comics series. Both shows will end after they finish releasing the rest of season 4, EW has confirmed.

Photograph by Courtesy of HBO Max Brenton Thwaites HBO MAX Titans Season 3 - Episode 13; Doom Patrol-- Ep.201 -- "Fun Size Patrol" -- Photo Credit: Mark Hill/ 2019 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Credit: HBO Max; Mark Hill/HBO Max

"While these will be the final seasons of Titans and Doom Patrol, we are very proud of these series and excited for fans to see their climactic endings," an HBO Max spokesperson said in a statement obtained by EW. "We are grateful to Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television for making such thrilling, action-packed, heartfelt series. We thank Titans showrunner Greg Walker, executive producers Greg Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, Richard Hatem, and the team at Weed Road Pictures. For Doom Patrol, we celebrate showrunner Jeremy Carver and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, Chris Dingess, and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson. For four seasons, fans have fallen in love with the Titans and Doom Patrol, investing in their trials and tribulations, and in their legendary battles saving the world time and time again."

"I'm immensely proud of our gifted cast, crew, and writing staff and their efforts in bringing to life all 49 episodes over the last five-plus years," Titans executive producer Walker said. "I couldn't have asked for better partners in Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, and HBO Max, and from the beginning, Geoff Johns and Akiva Goldsman. I'm incredibly grateful for their unyielding trust throughout this process. Lastly, I have to thank our incredible fans for their continued support, engagement, and the passionate community they've built around our show. We have six episodes left to unleash upon the world that we hope will give our beloved characters the creative closure we all know they deserve."

"To our wonderfully supportive partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions, and DC Studios, thank you for indulging us these past four seasons," Doom Patrol executive producer Carver said. "Also, what were you smoking? To our brilliant cast, indomitable crew, fearless writing staff and, most of all, to our beautiful fans: thank you all the more. You made this a once-in-a-lifetime ride."

Titans and Doom Patrol originally premiered on DC Universe to help launch the platform, and moved to HBO Max for its inception in 2020 as DC Universe became a premium digital comic book service.

Both series recently released the first half of their fourth seasons on HBO Max, and will return with the last six episodes each later this year.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: